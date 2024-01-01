en English
Business

Nigeria’s Discos Deny Allegations of Imminent Electricity Tariff Hike

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:02 am EST
Nigeria’s Discos Deny Allegations of Imminent Electricity Tariff Hike
Nigeria electricity tariff hike

Nigeria’s Power Distribution Companies (Discos) have firmly denied allegations of a proposed electricity tariff hike set to commence on January 1, 2024. Rumors of such an increase had begun to circulate, but representatives from three key Discos, along with officials from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), have firmly rejected these claims as baseless.

No Directive Received

Adekole Elijah, from Jos Electricity Distribution Company, stated clearly that no directive has been received regarding a tariff hike. He stressed that any shift in tariffs would be publicly disclosed and not enacted covertly, thereby dismissing the rumors as unverified. Emeka Ezeh, from Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that without an explicit directive from the NERC, no increase in tariff could transpire.

(Read Also: Enugu State Governor Discusses Developmental Plans and Revenue Goals with President Tinubu)

NERC and Government’s Stance

NERC officials affirmed that no order for a tariff increase has been issued. They did, however, note that minor tariff reviews are generally conducted every six months. Adebayo Adelabu, the Minister of Power, had previously announced in November 2023 that President Bola Tinubu had halted the implementation of an electricity tariff increase, opting instead to continue subsidizing power nationwide. He asserted that tariffs would remain unaltered until regular and incrementally improved power supply is attained.

(Read Also: Near-Tragedy Averted: Cargo Boat Capsizes in Rivers State, Nigeria)

Subsidizing Power

The Federal Government revealed that it had allocated N375.8 billion to electricity subsidies from January to September 2023. This significant sum was used to cover the gap between the cost-reflective tariff and the permitted tariff. It reflects the ongoing commitment of the government to maintaining affordable electricity for its citizens, despite the financial burden this imposes.

As it stands, the fears of an impending tariff hike appear to be unfounded. Consumers can anticipate the continuation of the current tariff rates, at least for the foreseeable future. This commitment to maintaining affordable energy tariffs in Nigeria serves as an example of the government’s dedication to its citizens’ needs, despite the fiscal challenges it presents.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

