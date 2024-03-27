Nigeria's Debt Surges to N97.34 Trillion in Q4 2023, NBS Report Reveals

A recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has highlighted a significant increase in Nigeria's public debt stock, reaching N97.34 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2023. This marks a substantial rise from N87.91 trillion recorded in the previous quarter, reflecting a growing concern over the country's debt sustainability.

Growth Trends in Public Debt

According to the NBS report, Nigeria's public debt, comprising both external and domestic debt, witnessed a quarterly growth rate of 10.73 percent. External debt amounted to N38.22 trillion, equivalent to 42.50 billion dollars, while domestic debt stood at N59.12 trillion, approximately 65.73 billion dollars. The rising debt burden underscores the challenges facing Nigeria's fiscal management and economic stability.

State-Level Debt Analysis

The breakdown of debt by states revealed varying levels of indebtedness across the country. Lagos State emerged with the highest domestic debt, totaling N1.05 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2023, followed closely by Delta State with N373.41 billion. Conversely, Jigawa State recorded the lowest domestic debt at N42.76 billion, highlighting disparities in debt accumulation among states.

In terms of external debt, Lagos State also led the pack with 1.24 billion dollars, trailed by Kaduna State with 587.07 million dollars. On the other end, Borno and Yobe states recorded the lowest external debt, further illustrating the divergent debt profiles among Nigerian states.

Implications and Economic Outlook

The escalating debt profile poses significant challenges to Nigeria's economic stability and development agenda. As the government grapples with the dual pressures of servicing existing debt obligations and financing critical infrastructure projects, there is a pressing need for prudent fiscal management and sustainable debt strategies. Addressing the root causes of debt accumulation, enhancing revenue mobilization efforts, and prioritizing investments in productive sectors will be essential for mitigating the adverse effects of rising debt levels on the economy.

In conclusion, the NBS report underscores the urgency of implementing comprehensive debt management measures to mitigate the risks associated with Nigeria's growing debt burden. Collaborative efforts between the government, policymakers, and stakeholders are imperative to foster fiscal discipline, promote transparency, and ensure long-term economic resilience amidst evolving global challenges.