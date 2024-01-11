Nigeria's Central Bank Replaces Top Executives in Key Banks

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the replacement of the heads of three major banks due to regulatory infringements, corporate governance breaches, and activities that threaten the stability of the nation's financial system.

Advertisment

The newly appointed chief executives of Union Bank Plc, Keystone Bank Ltd., and Polaris Bank Ltd. are Yetunde Oni, Hassan Imam, and Lawal Akintola, respectively. Alongside these changes, each bank will also receive a new executive director to support the incoming CEOs.

A Swift and Necessary Action

The decision follows a December warning by Nigeria's government to seize control of Union Bank and Keystone Bank after an investigation initiated by President Bola Tinubu. The probe alleged that the banks were acquired at a discounted rate by the former central bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, using proxies. Despite Emefiele's denial of these allegations, the sacking of the bank executives occurred under the tenure of his successor, Central Bank Governor Olayemi Cardoso, who assumed office in September.

Advertisment

Meet the New Chiefs

Yetunde Oni, the new CEO of Union Bank Plc, previously held the position of CEO at Standard Chartered Bank Sierra Leone. Hassan Imam, now at the helm of Keystone Bank Ltd., served as an executive director at Fidelity Bank Nigeria Plc. Lawal Akintola, the newly appointed chief of Polaris Bank Ltd., is ready to bring his wealth of experience to the role. The CBN has also appointed one executive director for each bank to assist the new CEOs in navigating this transitional phase.

Assuring a Resilient Banking System

The CBN has reassured the public of the safety and security of depositors' funds in the wake of these changes, emphasizing that the Nigerian banking system continues to be strong and resilient. This shake-up in the banking sector is seen as a necessary step in ensuring compliance with banking regulations and maintaining the integrity of Nigeria's financial system.