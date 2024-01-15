Nigeria’s Celebrities: A New Vanguard for National Pride and Soft Power

Nigeria is witnessing a wave of renewed national pride, as its homegrown superstars are increasingly engaging with their homeland and community, a trend that has been particularly evident during the 2023 holiday season. Celebrities like Davido, Victor Osimhen, and Victor Boniface have been at the forefront, attending local events and connecting with the public. This surge in national pride and celebrity involvement presents an opportunity for Nigeria to leverage its soft power to gain international recognition and investment.

Celebrities as Vanguards of Soft Power

Government agencies, such as the National Orientation Agency, are being urged to capitalize on this momentum to promote national unity and positive branding for Nigeria. Celebrities, with their wide reach and influence, could represent the country in international arenas, and branding campaigns could be themed around their achievements in music, sports, movies, and other fields. The argument is that Nigeria’s soft power assets, like Afrobeats, football, IT expertise, and the creative industry, can potentially wield more influence than traditional resources like oil.

Nigeria’s Creative Industry: A New Economic Powerhouse

The Nigerian creative industry’s success is epitomized by the recent box office triumph of Funke Akindele’s film, which grossed over ₦1.2 billion. This achievement has not gone unnoticed by Nigerian leaders, who are now emphasizing the sector’s potential for growth and the need for further government support.

Government’s Support for the Creative Industry

President Bola Tinubu’s focus on the creative industry, along with the establishment of a dedicated Ministry, signifies the government’s commitment to this burgeoning sector. The appointment of Obi Asika as Director General of the National Council of Arts and Culture marks a significant step towards promoting Nigeria’s creative industry on a global scale. As a pioneer in the Nigerian music industry and a key figure in the global success of Afrobeats, Asika’s appointment is seen as a fitting choice that will further boost Nigeria’s cultural representation globally.