Nigeria’s Cash Reserve Ratio Rises, Poses Challenges for Manufacturing Sector

In a significant development, Nigeria’s Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) has seen a drastic rise of 45.5%, reaching a substantial N13.81 trillion. This regulatory tool used by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is instrumental in controlling the amount of funds that banks can lend out. The primary objective of this move is to curb inflation and stabilize the currency by putting a leash on the money supply.

Impact on the Manufacturing Sector

The increase in CRR directly impacts the lending capabilities of banks towards businesses, particularly manufacturers who heavily depend on credit to finance their operations and expansion plans. The manufacturing sector in Nigeria, already grappling with high production costs and infrastructural deficiencies, could face additional challenges due to this hike in CRR. One potential fallout of this situation is the surge in interest rates for loans, which could make borrowing significantly more expensive for manufacturers.

Concerns Among Industry Stakeholders

The latest raise in CRR has sparked apprehension among industry stakeholders. The fear is that this development could potentially stifle economic growth and further strain the performance of the manufacturing sector, which plays a pivotal role in the economy.

Afrexim Bank Disburses Loan to NNPC

In a related update, the Afrexim Bank has successfully released the first tranche of a $3.3 billion crude oil repayment loan to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC). The initial disbursement amounted to about $2.25 billion, while the final installment of $1.05 billion is expected later. The loan is appended with a margin of 6.0% per annum above the 3-month secured overnight financing rate.

An interesting facet of this loan is the embedded price balance instrument, where 90% of all excess cash from the sale of committed barrels is utilized to repay the facility. The Nigerian government anticipates that this deal will help offset forex backlogs and infuse liquidity into the Forex market. This hope seems to bear fruit as the foreign exchange reserves swelled to $33.042 billion as of January 3, 2024, synchronizing with the announcement of the Afreximbank loan.