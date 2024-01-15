en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Nigeria’s Cash Reserve Ratio Rises, Poses Challenges for Manufacturing Sector

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:06 am EST
Nigeria’s Cash Reserve Ratio Rises, Poses Challenges for Manufacturing Sector

In a significant development, Nigeria’s Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) has seen a drastic rise of 45.5%, reaching a substantial N13.81 trillion. This regulatory tool used by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is instrumental in controlling the amount of funds that banks can lend out. The primary objective of this move is to curb inflation and stabilize the currency by putting a leash on the money supply.

Impact on the Manufacturing Sector

The increase in CRR directly impacts the lending capabilities of banks towards businesses, particularly manufacturers who heavily depend on credit to finance their operations and expansion plans. The manufacturing sector in Nigeria, already grappling with high production costs and infrastructural deficiencies, could face additional challenges due to this hike in CRR. One potential fallout of this situation is the surge in interest rates for loans, which could make borrowing significantly more expensive for manufacturers.

Concerns Among Industry Stakeholders

The latest raise in CRR has sparked apprehension among industry stakeholders. The fear is that this development could potentially stifle economic growth and further strain the performance of the manufacturing sector, which plays a pivotal role in the economy.

Afrexim Bank Disburses Loan to NNPC

In a related update, the Afrexim Bank has successfully released the first tranche of a $3.3 billion crude oil repayment loan to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC). The initial disbursement amounted to about $2.25 billion, while the final installment of $1.05 billion is expected later. The loan is appended with a margin of 6.0% per annum above the 3-month secured overnight financing rate.

An interesting facet of this loan is the embedded price balance instrument, where 90% of all excess cash from the sale of committed barrels is utilized to repay the facility. The Nigerian government anticipates that this deal will help offset forex backlogs and infuse liquidity into the Forex market. This hope seems to bear fruit as the foreign exchange reserves swelled to $33.042 billion as of January 3, 2024, synchronizing with the announcement of the Afreximbank loan.

0
Business Economy Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
7 seconds ago
The Impact of Dangote, BUA, and Banks on Nigeria's Economic Turmoil
In the heart of Africa, Nigeria battles economic challenges that flutter between the hands of power and the clutches of poverty. A pivotal role is played by industrial titans like Dangote Group and BUA Group, and the nation’s banking sector, all shaping the economic narrative of Nigeria. The Power Play: Dangote and BUA The influence
The Impact of Dangote, BUA, and Banks on Nigeria's Economic Turmoil
Foxtron Vehicle Technologies Set to Enter North American Market
19 seconds ago
Foxtron Vehicle Technologies Set to Enter North American Market
Seoul Stock Market Hit by Battery Sector Downturn: Implications for Investors
2 mins ago
Seoul Stock Market Hit by Battery Sector Downturn: Implications for Investors
Indian Stock Market Soars with Significant Gains: Nifty Ends at 22,100 points
15 seconds ago
Indian Stock Market Soars with Significant Gains: Nifty Ends at 22,100 points
Italian Court Ruling Puts Jobs at Risk at Acciaierie d'Italia
16 seconds ago
Italian Court Ruling Puts Jobs at Risk at Acciaierie d'Italia
Record-breaking Milestone: Sensex and Nifty Indices Reach New Highs
18 seconds ago
Record-breaking Milestone: Sensex and Nifty Indices Reach New Highs
Latest Headlines
World News
Alexander Djiku: A Standout Performance in AFCON 2023
7 seconds
Alexander Djiku: A Standout Performance in AFCON 2023
Unexpected Turn at Australian Open: Raonic's Retirement Advances De Minaur
10 seconds
Unexpected Turn at Australian Open: Raonic's Retirement Advances De Minaur
Soulja Boy's Baby's Mother Faces Severe Stress amid Legal Battle with Blueface
16 seconds
Soulja Boy's Baby's Mother Faces Severe Stress amid Legal Battle with Blueface
The Rise of Plant-Based Milks: A Healthier Alternative to Traditional Milk
19 seconds
The Rise of Plant-Based Milks: A Healthier Alternative to Traditional Milk
Young Snooker Enthusiast Shines at Masters Final
26 seconds
Young Snooker Enthusiast Shines at Masters Final
Hospital Trust Apologizes for Tragic Death of Father-to-Be
30 seconds
Hospital Trust Apologizes for Tragic Death of Father-to-Be
Ghana's Deputy Energy Minister Suggests 'Dumsor' Crisis Far From Over
38 seconds
Ghana's Deputy Energy Minister Suggests 'Dumsor' Crisis Far From Over
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Zambia: A Call for Continued Vigilance
45 seconds
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Zambia: A Call for Continued Vigilance
Democratic Alliance Probes NSFAS Over Student Complaints Amidst Scandal
49 seconds
Democratic Alliance Probes NSFAS Over Student Complaints Amidst Scandal
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
4 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
27 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
56 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app