Nigeria’s ‘Build-A-Thon’ Initiative Seeks Teachers to Foster Tech Innovation

The Nigerian Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy has initiated a nationwide talent hunt for visionary educators, teachers, and tech enthusiasts, marking a significant milestone in the country’s journey toward digital transformation. The search comes as part of the Ministry’s ‘Build-A-Thon’ initiative, introduced by Minister Bosun Tijani, which aims to instill a culture of early-technology adoption among senior secondary students.

‘Build-A-Thon’: A Cradle of Innovation

Kicking off in January 2024, the Build-A-Thon is set to span four days, roping in 1,500 students from 150 schools across three Nigerian cities: Owerri, Maiduguri, and Abeokuta. The initiative, a collaboration with the Raspberry Pi Foundation, seeks to inspire a maker culture and bolster tech innovation among students. By focusing on critical thinking, teamwork, and problem-solving, the program aims to equip students with the necessary skills to build innovative projects that can shape the future.

Teaching for the Future

As part of the initiative, the Ministry is calling for the recruitment of educators who could guide the next generation of technology innovators. The teaching positions span across the three host cities, and interested candidates are encouraged to apply through the program’s official website. Prospective teachers are expected to align with the vision of positioning Nigeria as a hub for technical knowledge and expertise. The recruitment process underscores the strategic objective of nurturing future innovation leaders and promoting early-technology adoption.

A Strategic Leap Toward a Digital Economy

The Build-A-Thon initiative serves as a testament to Nigeria’s commitment to fostering a digital economy. By encouraging technological innovation and continuous learning among young students, the program holds the promise of a brighter future. The strategic goals of the initiative extend beyond showcasing innovative student projects and acknowledging achievements. It aims to foster future partnerships, inspire young leaders, and promote lifelong learning. This move aligns with broader efforts to establish Nigeria as a global hub for technological innovation and digital skills development, signifying a significant investment in the country’s future talent.