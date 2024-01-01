Nigeria’s BCPG Expresses Concern Over Planned Cement Price Hike

The Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG) in Nigeria has raised alarms over the looming increase in cement prices, forecasting a ripple of adverse effects on the national economy. The guild has issued a clarion call to President Bola Tinubu, urging him to hold swift negotiations with cement manufacturers to stave off the impending price surge.

Reports suggest manufacturers are contemplating escalating cement prices as soon as January, a move that would consequently hike the costs of ready-mix concrete and in-situ concrete production. The BCPG forewarns that such augmentations could trigger a decline in building quality, potentially instigating more frequent building collapses. The guild underscores the importance of cement in construction and points out how past price inflations have already dealt a blow to the housing sector.

Cement Prices and Housing Sector

The Cement Producers Association of Nigeria had previously sounded the alarm that government plans to construct concrete roads could push cement prices to N9,000 per bag, a steep rise from the current N5,000. The BCPG also demands an investigation into the existing price standing at N5,700 per bag, a figure that belies the promised N3,500 price point.

Sulaimon Yusuf, the President of the BCPG, opines that any further price boost poses a risk to the Federal Government’s ‘Renewed Hope’ housing program and could potentially derail the completion of ongoing building projects. He underscores the danger of building collapse accompanying construction projects left in limbo and implores President Tinubu to leverage his experience from his tenure as Governor of Lagos State to address the issue of building collapses in Nigeria.

The Nigerian real estate sector has been grappling with a host of challenges, including soaring interest rates, shrinking family income, sky-rocketing foreign currency rates, and insufficient fiscal measures. The removal of fuel subsidies has sent shockwaves through the real estate industry, pushing up building and operating costs while simultaneously eroding Nigerians’ purchasing power. The spiraling cost of building materials, including cement, has triggered a wave of increasing building costs, leading to the deceleration or abandonment of numerous house development projects.

Despite these hurdles, the Nigerian real estate market demonstrates remarkable resilience and adaptability, with developers exploring innovative construction techniques and harnessing energy-saving equipment. The hope is that these proactive measures will spearhead better performance in the housing sector in the coming year.