President Bola Tinubu Commends Tantita Security for Combating Oil Theft

In a commendable display of collaborative effort towards halting the rampant oil theft in Nigeria, Tantita Security Services Limited and other security agencies have seized a vessel, MT. Kali, loaded with illicitly obtained crude oil.

The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, through the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Musa, lauded these efforts during an inspection of the impounded vessel at Oporoza.

The seizure of MT. Kali, found to have siphoned 119 tonnes of crude oil, is a significant accomplishment in Nigeria's fight against oil theft.

The vessel was intercepted by the personnel of Tantita Security and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) at around 12:25 am on Thursday, Jan 11, while stealing crude oil from one of the oil platforms in the Pennington Oil Field, Southern Ijaw.