Business

Nigeria’s Banking Reshuffle: Central Bank Appoints New Chief Executives

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:41 am EST
Nigeria’s Banking Reshuffle: Central Bank Appoints New Chief Executives

In a bold move, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has instated new executive leadership for Union Bank, Keystone Bank, and Polaris Bank. This decision follows the dissolution of their Boards of Directors and Management, a consequence of severe financial infractions, including regulatory non-compliance, corporate governance failure, conditions of licensing breaches, and activities threatening financial stability.

Executive Shakeup in Nigerian Banks

The new appointments are effective immediately, sparking a fresh era in Nigerian banking. Yetunde Oni ascends as the Managing Director/CEO of Union Bank, with Mannir Ubali Ringim as Executive Director. Hassan Imam takes the helm as Managing Director/CEO of Keystone Bank, alongside Chioma Mang, who steps in as the Executive Director. Lawal Mudathir Omokayode Akintola takes charge as Managing Director/CEO of Polaris Bank, with Chris Ofikulu as the Executive Director.

Behind the Dissolution

The restructuring came about after a special investigation led by Jim Obazee, appointed by President Bola Tinubu, implicated the former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, in acquiring banks through proxies using potentially illicit funds. This revelation provoked the CBN to exercise its regulatory powers and dissolve the banks’ boards, initiating an executive reshuffle to restore stability and trust.

CBN’s Assurance to the Public

The Central Bank of Nigeria has reassured the public of the safety and security of depositors’ funds, affirming that Nigeria’s banking system remains strong and resilient despite the shake-up. As the nation’s financial regulator, the CBN has reiterated its commitment to stringent adherence to the provisions of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, 2020.

As the dust settles on this massive restructuring, the newly appointed executives are expected to steer their respective banks towards improved corporate governance and regulatory compliance, ensuring the financial stability of the nation’s banking sector.

We conclude by emphasizing the vital role of free access to reliable information for societal development. Your support for our media platform, which strives to deliver such information, is greatly appreciated.

Business
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

