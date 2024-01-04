en English
Aviation

Nigeria’s Aviation Stakeholders Oppose FIRS’s Tax Policy, Call for Review

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:49 pm EST
Nigeria's Aviation Stakeholders Oppose FIRS's Tax Policy, Call for Review

Aviation stakeholders in Nigeria have voiced their concerns over the Federal Inland Revenue Service’s (FIRS) recent policy that necessitates travel agents to pay taxes on commissions earned from air ticket sales and on their corporate entities’ activities. This policy was brought under scrutiny at a conference held in Lagos, where it was labelled as multiple taxation. The stakeholders are calling for a re-evaluation of this policy, stating that it impedes the industry’s growth.

Proposing a More Streamlined Tax System

The stakeholders have suggested a collaboration with the Aviation Safety Round Table Initiatives (ASRTI), a non-profit organization, to advocate for a more simplified tax system. They recommended drafting legislation to rectify the issues surrounding taxes, tariffs, and charges. Moreover, they proposed submitting this legislation to the National Assembly for consideration.

Transparency in Charges

The stakeholders emphasized the necessity for transparency in the charges imposed by various agencies. They applauded the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for providing a clear schedule of its charges and urged other agencies to emulate this transparency. The ultimate objective is to gain a better understanding of the charges and to possibly eliminate those that are unnecessary and overlapping.

Implications for the Aviation Sector

The recent policy by the FIRS, requiring travel agents to pay taxes on air ticket commissions, has been met with opposition from aviation stakeholders. They argue that this policy could have negative implications for the aviation sector, leading potentially to job losses and increased airfares. The stakeholders are encouraging the FIRS to reconsider the policy, raising concerns about its fairness and feasibility within the sector.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

