Nigeria’s Aviation Industry Undergoes Major Shake-up with 48 New Director Appointments

In a significant move that has stirred the Nigerian aviation industry, Minister of Aviation and Airspace Development, Festus Keyamo, has appointed 48 Directors across five aviation agencies. The agencies receiving new leadership include the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET), the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Board (NSIB).

However, this move has sparked mixed reactions among the aviation stakeholders. Some view this as a positive development, signaling a brighter future for the industry under Keyamo’s leadership. On the other hand, critics argue that the expansion of the directorate, especially considering Nigeria’s economic challenges, is unnecessary and could put additional pressure on the agencies’ finances.

Financial Implications and Procedure Adherence

Olu Fidel Ohunayo, the General Secretary of the Aviation Round Table (ART), expressed his concerns over the financial implications of the large number of director appointments. He argued that this contradicts the need for a leaner management structure. Ohunayo also raised questions about the appointment process, stating that it did not adhere to the established civil service procedures and seemed to be more influenced by politics than qualifications.

Amid these concerns, calls for professionalism in the industry have become louder. Captain Ibrahim Mshelia, Chairman of West Link Airline, emphasized the need for separating politics from civil aviation. He argued that this separation would lead to a more efficient and less corrupt system. Mshelia also advocated for agency heads to have direct access to funds without bureaucratic hindrances, asserting that such a move could significantly improve the industry’s performance.