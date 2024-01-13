Nigeria’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Supporting the Heroes Left Behind

As Nigeria marks Armed Forces Remembrance Day on January 15, the nation’s attention is drawn to the continuous sacrifices made by its fallen heroes. From the pre-independence era, through the civil war, ECOMOG operations and AU missions, these gallant soldiers have paid the ultimate price for their country. However, it is the families they left behind that bear the lasting impact of their sacrifice. The Nigerian Legion, the statutory body established in 1964 with the mandate of caring for the welfare of ex-servicemen, is at the forefront of this effort, but it faces significant challenges in fulfilling its obligations.

Financial Strain on the Nigerian Legion

The Legion is grappling with severe funding issues that hamper its efforts to support military widows, orphans, retirees, and dependents. Despite being promised a start-up grant by the government, it has not been forthcoming. The organization is heavily reliant on annual budget provisions, which are woefully insufficient for the magnitude of their responsibilities. To help alleviate this financial strain, the Legion has proposed the creation of a Microfinance Bank with the assistance of the Central Bank of Nigeria. This institution is intended to provide soft loans specifically tailored for its members.

Proposed Initiatives and Challenges

In addition to the microfinance bank, the Legion is also seeking to establish a trauma center to cater to members suffering from post-traumatic stress disorders. It also seeks a seed fund to overcome its reliance on periodic public donations through emblem sales. While the Nigerian Legion is the officially recognized ex-service body, it faces competition and misinformation from approximately 15 other veteran associations. Some of these organizations are criticized for lacking military discipline and causing disunity by spreading misinformation about security debarment allowances.

A Call for Unified Support

To streamline veteran affairs, a bill to establish the Veterans Federation of Nigeria is in the works. This, along with the creation of a comprehensive database of ex-servicemen, is seen as a crucial step in ensuring efficient management of veteran affairs. In a recent move, President Bola Tinubu launched a remembrance emblem, a symbolic gesture calling for donations to support the bereaved families of soldiers. This serves as a stark reminder to the nation of the need to rally around those left behind by our fallen heroes.