Nigeria

Nigeria’s Airports: Battleground for Disability Rights and Inclusion

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:48 pm EST
In Nigeria, the plight of people living with disabilities (PWDs) is magnified at airports due to a significant lack of accommodations for their special needs. Amid an overall decline in airport infrastructure, the woes of PWDs have come into sharp focus. Major Nigerian airports, including those in Lagos and Abuja, have not been designed with facilities like customer service desks, specialized toilet facilities, or flight information display systems for PWDs. This lack of consideration has resulted in discrimination and severe inconveniences for these individuals.

Substandard Facilities and Discrimination

Airport experiences for PWDs in Nigeria are fraught with challenges, such as difficulties in accessing onboard toilets and securing special accommodations. While international airports in other countries have begun to embrace technologies and training programs to assist PWDs, Nigerian airports’ offerings are typically limited to wheelchairs. This limited support underscores the gap between the needs of PWDs and the services provided by Nigerian airports.

Government Efforts and Advocacy

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has acknowledged the urgent need for more inclusive and accessible airport facilities. The Federal Government has consequently allocated N23.1 billion for airport rehabilitation in 2024. However, it remains uncertain whether these funds will specifically cater to the needs of PWDs. Advocates like Waheed Oguntade and Susan Ihuoma are tirelessly highlighting the daily struggles of PWDs. The advocates call for better data collection on PWDs during flight bookings, dedicated parking spaces, and enhanced training for airport staff to empathetically and effectively assist PWDs.

Global Issue

The struggles of PWDs at airports are not confined to Nigeria. Foreign PWDs have echoed similar experiences of discrimination and inadequate assistance at airports abroad. Cases like those of Craig Nolan in Australia and Victoria Brignell in the UK shed light on the global nature of this issue. These instances underline the need for a concerted global effort in making air travel more accessible and inclusive for PWDs.

