Nigeria's Adafila Community Celebrates First Electricity in 45 Years

In the heartland of Nigeria, a transformative change has taken place. The Adafila community in Orire Local Council of Oyo State, long shrouded in darkness, has stepped into the light. For the first time in 45 years, the community experienced the hum of electricity, a milestone that took place on Monday. The electrification project, a joint initiative of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), the World Bank, and Havenhill Synergy Ltd, brought an end to an era of energy poverty for Adafila.

Adafila Embraces a New Dawn

Adafila, home to over 1,400 houses, was mired in economic stagnation, brought on by the lack of electricity. This stagnation prompted many of its residents to seek better living conditions elsewhere. The arrival of electricity, however, stands to revitalize the area and its local businesses. Community members, their faces illuminated by the glow of electric lights, expressed their joy and gratitude towards the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu. Their homes and hearts are now filled with light, signifying a new era of socio-economic development.

Powering Progress with Solar Energy

The Federal Government, recognizing the crucial role of electricity in socio-economic growth, has embarked on a mission to connect rural communities to solar mini grids. As part of this initiative, a 100kWp NEP-PBG solar hybrid mini grid was installed in Adafila. This mini grid, capable of powering about 2,000 houses, has brought an end to the community's energy poverty. It has also paved the way for a reduction in crime rates, often linked to the absence of electricity.

Shaping a Brighter Future

REA's Managing Director, Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, called attention to the transformative change that access to energy brings to communities. He expressed his belief that the provision of electricity to Adafila marks not just an end to darkness but the beginning of a brighter future. With the flick of a switch, the once quiet streets of Adafila have come alive, echoing the hum of progress and the promise of a brighter tomorrow.