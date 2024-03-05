Nigeria's 5G Revolution: Subscriptions Hit 2.3 Million Amid Expanding Network Coverage

Nigeria's telecommunications landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, with the number of 5G network subscriptions soaring to 2.3 million by December. This surge is attributed to aggressive network expansions by leading telecom operators, including MTN Nigeria and Airtel Nigeria, alongside infrastructural advancements such as MainOne's submarine cable landing. The concerted efforts of these entities underscore a nationwide push towards embracing high-speed connectivity and its myriad potentials.

Advertisment

MTN Nigeria leads the charge in the 5G revolution, boasting 588 5G sites across 13 cities. The telecom giant aims to accommodate the burgeoning demand for fast and reliable internet, with plans to extend its 5G coverage to 10% of the nation by year-end and 40% by 2025.

MTN's strategy not only focuses on expanding its network footprint but also on ensuring that the transition to 5G does not signal an immediate end to the existing 2G and 3G networks. Concurrently, Airtel Nigeria is not far behind, having inaugurated over 200 5G sites, with a robust plan to deploy more across various states, thereby enhancing connectivity and exploring new use cases for the technology.

Infrastructure Enhancements and Strategic Collaborations

Complementing the efforts of telecom operators, MainOne's landmark submarine cable landing in Akwa Ibom marks a pivotal development in Nigeria's connectivity infrastructure. The 45,000km cable, linking Europe, Asia, and Africa, is set to revolutionize broadband access in the South-South, South-East, and North-Central regions, facilitating the seamless deployment of 4G and 5G networks.

This advancement is expected to empower a wide array of sectors, including business, education, and healthcare, propelling them towards digitalization and improved service delivery.