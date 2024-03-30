Nigeria's 3MTT Program Faces Registration Glitches, Deadlines Extended Amid Upgrade

Nigeria's ambitious 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) program, aimed at enhancing the country's digital economy, is currently grappling with technical issues, affecting the registration process for numerous applicants. As the March 31, 2024, deadline rapidly approaches, participants have aired their frustrations over persistent glitches, ranging from questionnaire errors to difficulties in saving profiles, on X (formerly Twitter). The program, which seeks to train three million individuals in various technical fields by 2025, has been forced to extend its registration deadline due to these unforeseen challenges.

Widespread Technical Troubles

Applicants have been vocal about the registration hurdles they're facing, sharing their experiences on social media platforms. Issues cited include non-responsive questionnaires and error messages when attempting to complete applications. The 3MTT team acknowledged the technical difficulties on March 8, attributing them to a system upgrade and announcing an extension of the profile update deadline to March 31, 2024. This move aims to alleviate the concerns of prospective talents and ensure a smoother registration process moving forward.

Government's Response and Program Goals

In response to the escalating situation, Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, provided an update on the program's progress. He highlighted the addition of 270,000 Nigerians to the training program, set to commence over the next 18 months. The 3MTT initiative underscores Nigeria's ambition to become a net exporter of technical talent, promising the creation of two million digital jobs and fostering significant growth in the digital economy.

Looking Forward: Program Prospects and Challenges

While the registration glitches present immediate obstacles, the extended deadline offers a reprieve for applicants and reflects the government's commitment to the program's success. As the 3MTT team works diligently to resolve these issues, the future of Nigeria's digital economy looks promising, with the potential to significantly impact job creation and technological innovation. However, the effectiveness of these efforts will hinge on overcoming the current technical challenges and ensuring a seamless registration process for all participants.