Military

Nigerians Urged to Be Proactive in Combating Terrorism by Major General Edward Buba

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:07 pm EST
Nigerians Urged to Be Proactive in Combating Terrorism by Major General Edward Buba

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, recently urged Nigerians to play a proactive role in fighting terrorism. Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, Buba stressed the importance of citizens contributing to the military’s efforts in securing the nation. He urged Nigerians not to yield to terrorists, adopting a ‘see something, say something’ approach, providing security forces with valuable information. This call to action echoes the military’s commitment to its 2024 goal of locating and eradicating terrorist threats across the country.

Recent Successes in Counter-Terrorism Operations

Highlighting the successes of recent operations, Major General Buba reported that the military’s efforts have resulted in the death of 86 terrorists and the arrest of 101 others. Moreover, 30 individuals involved in oil theft were apprehended, and 21 hostages were rescued. These operations also prevented oil theft valued at an estimated N736 million, showcasing the military’s firm stance on crime and terrorism.

A Call for Vigilance Amidst Security Concerns

Buba’s exhortation comes amid concerns from Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Nigeria Police Force spokesman, regarding potential crises resulting from the use of youth slang. The military and the police force are working hand in hand to ensure the safety and security of the nation. Major General Buba’s call for vigilance encourages citizens to assist in maintaining peace and order by reporting any suspicious activities.

Reports of Troop Welfare

While the military is making strides in combating terrorism, there are concerns regarding the welfare of the soldiers. Reports indicate that soldiers deployed to fight terrorism in Zamfara State have not received their December allowances and are experiencing a drastic reduction in meals. However, the Army spokesperson has denied these allegations, stating that the troops’ Operations Allowance for December is still being processed. This situation highlights the need for the military to ensure the welfare of its personnel to maintain morale and effectiveness in the field.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

