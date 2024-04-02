Nigerians in Diaspora Urged to Invest in Home Country's Housing Sector by Envoy

Nigeria's acting High Commissioner to Canada, Obioma Nzewuji, has made a compelling call to Nigerians living abroad, highlighting the significant investment opportunities within the country's housing sector. During a virtual interactive and business networking session hosted by the Nigerian and Canadian Business Network, Nzewuji pointed out the critical housing deficit in Nigeria, estimated at seven million units, and encouraged the diaspora community to contribute towards bridging this gap.

Unlocking Investment Opportunities

With the spotlight on the dire need for affordable housing in Nigeria, the High Commissioner emphasized the potential for low to medium-cost housing projects as a viable investment avenue. He noted that technological advancements have made it possible to deliver housing units efficiently and cost-effectively. Nzewuji also highlighted the growing demand for mortgage-driven property financing in Nigeria, suggesting a ripe market for diaspora investors willing to explore real estate financing options. He advised potential investors to conduct thorough due diligence and leverage the support of the Nigerian High Commission to navigate the investment landscape.

Challenges and Prospects

Addressing the interactive session, Babatunde Adeyemo, CEO of Pelican Valley Nigeria Limited, acknowledged the challenges facing Nigeria's real estate sector, including the need for a reliable platform for diaspora investors. Despite these hurdles, Adeyemo painted an optimistic picture of Nigeria as a land of opportunity, especially for those willing to invest in real estate. He underscored the importance of having the right partners and investment platforms to overcome the common obstacles faced by diaspora investors.

Government and Private Sector Collaboration

The session also touched on the importance of collaboration between the government and the private sector in reducing the housing deficit. Recent initiatives, such as the Renewed Hope Housing Programme, have seen states like Kano pledge support by providing land for housing projects aimed at various income groups, including diaspora Nigerians. Such partnerships