Nigerian Woman Begins New Year with Surprise Triplets, Appeals for Aid

In a remarkable beginning to the new year, Joan Orajiobi, a resilient hairdresser from Nnewi in Anambra State, Nigeria, gave birth to triplets at Praise and Grace Hospital and Maternity in Enugu State. The delivery, which took place on Monday, brought two girls and a boy into the world through a Caesarean Section, catching the family off guard as they were initially informed of twins by a scan.

A Struggle Against Odds

Joan battled the physical challenges of a demanding pregnancy, including swollen legs, but continued to work at her hairdressing job to support her family. Her husband, Cornelius, a trader, shares the burden of keeping the family afloat.

Surprise and Appeal

The couple, parents to two girls already, were as surprised as anyone by the news of triplets. However, the joyous event also brings with it a hefty medical bill of N450,000. In light of their financial constraints, the couple has appealed to fellow Nigerians, and specifically the governors of Enugu and Anambra states, for aid.

Community Support

Originating from Obiofia in Nnewi North Local Council of Anambra State, the family’s plight has already seen some support from their immediate community. In response to their circumstances, the hospital provided the delivery items, as the family could not afford them.