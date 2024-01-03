en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Nigerian Woman Abroad Stops Financial Gifts Following Family Criticism

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:36 am EST
Nigerian Woman Abroad Stops Financial Gifts Following Family Criticism

A Nigerian woman living abroad with her husband has made a contentious decision to discontinue her annual Christmas financial support to her extended family. This woman, who earns a higher income than her spouse, had adopted a tradition of bestowing a minimum of $200 to each of her husband’s relatives as a Christmas goodwill gesture. However, a confrontation with societal norms and gender roles ensued when the relatives expressed their discontent towards the husband for not being the one to distribute the money.

Questioning the Man’s Role in the Family

Despite the woman’s generous contributions, this year the relatives began to question the husband’s role as the family patriarch. They suggested that he was merely handing over money to his wife for this purpose. In a twist of irony, the husband found their remarks amusing and shared them with his wife.

Breaking Tradition: No More Financial Gifts

Contrary to what her relatives might have anticipated, the woman, upset by their criticism, decided to halt the financial gifts. Consequently, the relatives were taken aback and disappointed when they did not receive any money this Christmas. This abrupt change left them in a predicament as they had anticipated the same level of generosity as in previous years and budgeted their expenses accordingly.

Social Media Sparks Discussions on Gender Roles

The narrative was shared on Facebook by a Nigerian user and has since sparked extensive discussions about societal expectations, gender roles, and family dynamics. The incident has shed light on the often underplayed role of women in financial matters within families, challenging traditional norms and prompting deeper discussions about the evolving role of women in society.

0
Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nigeria in 2024: A Year of Fear, Uncertainty, and Hope

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria in 2023: A Year of Trials and Tribulations

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

LCCI Responds to President Tinubu's New Year's Address: Praises and Concerns

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigerian Expatriates Aid Education and Entrepreneurship Amidst Caution on Fraudulent Diaspora Groups

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Polly Emenike Honored for his Contributions to the Nanka Champions Lea ...
@Nigeria · 18 mins
Polly Emenike Honored for his Contributions to the Nanka Champions Lea ...
heart comment 0
Isreal DMW Speaks Out on Marital Breakdown, Draws Mixed Reactions

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Isreal DMW Speaks Out on Marital Breakdown, Draws Mixed Reactions
Nigerian Banks Amplify Support for SMEs: A Look Back at 2023

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigerian Banks Amplify Support for SMEs: A Look Back at 2023
Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri Pledges Progress in Second Term During New Year Visit to Former President

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri Pledges Progress in Second Term During New Year Visit to Former President
Atiku Abubakar to Run for Presidency in 2027, Stirs Controversy

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Atiku Abubakar to Run for Presidency in 2027, Stirs Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Donald Trump Challenges Ballot Disqualification in Historic 14th Amendment Case
41 seconds
Donald Trump Challenges Ballot Disqualification in Historic 14th Amendment Case
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Towards Optimal Running Experience
1 min
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Towards Optimal Running Experience
Unveiling the Complex Relationship Between Atopic Dermatitis and Psychiatric Disorders
2 mins
Unveiling the Complex Relationship Between Atopic Dermatitis and Psychiatric Disorders
The Revolution of Gender Medicine: An Urgent Call for Legislation
2 mins
The Revolution of Gender Medicine: An Urgent Call for Legislation
Ex-Deputy President of Pejuang Denies Dr. Mahathir's Involvement in 'Dubai Move'
2 mins
Ex-Deputy President of Pejuang Denies Dr. Mahathir's Involvement in 'Dubai Move'
Susanna Reid Quits Alcohol for Skin Health, Experiences Dramatic Improvements
2 mins
Susanna Reid Quits Alcohol for Skin Health, Experiences Dramatic Improvements
Barcelona FC's Financial Crisis: The Potential Sale of Pedri
2 mins
Barcelona FC's Financial Crisis: The Potential Sale of Pedri
Pakistan's Minister Calls for Political Consensus on Economic Direction
3 mins
Pakistan's Minister Calls for Political Consensus on Economic Direction
Cricket Australia XI Announces Squad for Tour Match Against West Indies
3 mins
Cricket Australia XI Announces Squad for Tour Match Against West Indies
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
33 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
37 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app