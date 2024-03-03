Nigerian Teen Innovator Builds Remote-Controlled Robot Using Scrap, Eyes Robotics Engineering Future

In an inspiring show of ingenuity and passion, 17-year-old Isah Auwal Barde from Nigeria has created a functioning robot named iTech, standing 90 centimeters tall, from discarded materials. This remarkable feat was achieved over two years using everyday items like DC motors, copper wires, and corrugated cardboard. Isah's ambition doesn't stop here; he dreams of becoming a robotics engineer to develop solutions for his country's security challenges.

From Scraps to Innovation

Isah, a 2021 graduate of Sabuwar-Kofa Government High School in Kano, demonstrated exceptional skill and perseverance by assembling iTech using local materials. His robot can mimic human movements through a remote-controlled exoskeleton, showcasing the potential for innovation in robotics with limited resources. The National Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Nigeria has recognized his talent, offering him a chance to further his education in the field.

A Lifelong Passion for Invention

Isah's journey into the world of invention began in childhood, with early projects including mini cars and construction vehicles. His fascination with robots seen in movies drove him to create iTech. Despite the challenges, Isah's determination led to success, proving his capability and the feasibility of his dream to produce advanced, AI-driven humanoid robots for societal benefit.

Future Aspirations and Support

With the backing of the National Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Isah is set to pursue higher education in robotics engineering. His story is not just about personal achievement but also highlights the potential of young innovators in developing countries to contribute significantly to technology and society, provided they receive the necessary support and resources.