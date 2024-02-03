Nigerian Stock Exchange Witnesses 1.63% Surge on BUA Foods, Banking Stocks

In a significant turnaround, the Nigerian domestic bourse witnessed a marked rebound as the All Share Index (ASI) surged by 1.63% to close at 102,802.25 basis points. This recovery followed a previous session's loss, sparking renewed interest among investors in BUA Foods and tier-1 banking stocks, thereby driving the index's ascent.

Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns reflected the optimistic trend, standing at +1.6% and +37.5%, respectively. The market capitalization also rode the wave, gaining a substantial N901.78 billion to reach a total of N56.26 trillion. Market sentiment, as suggested by the market breadth, was predominantly positive, with 52 stocks showing gains compared to 17 decliners.

Top Gainers and Losers

Caverton Support Group and Champs emerged among the top gainers, each appreciating by 10.0%. Conversely, Deap Capital and CWG found themselves on the opposite end, with their share value dipping by 9.9%. Sector-wise, gains were broad-based, with the Banking sector leading the pack with a 7.8% increase, primarily driven by buy interest in major banks.

The Consumer Goods sector also registered significant growth of 4.37%, driven by robust performances from companies like Dangote Sugar and BUA Foods. The Insurance, Oil/Gas, and Industrial sectors were not far behind, also registering gains.

However, trading activity on the NGX painted a somewhat bearish picture, with a decrease in total deals and value by 10.06% and 45.96%, respectively, despite the total traded volume seeing an increase of 14.93%.

Universal Insurance emerged as the most traded security by volume, while Zenith Bank led in terms of traded value. The remarkable turnaround at the capital market signals a positive trend in the Nigerian bourse ASI, showcasing clear signs of recovery and growth in the Nigerian stock market.