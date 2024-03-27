Nigerian Stock Market Sees N104 Billion Loss as Key Stocks Dip

Investors in the Nigerian Exchange stock market faced another setback on Tuesday as the market experienced a further loss of N104 billion, representing a 0.18 per cent decline. The market capitalisation, which began at N58.879 trillion, concluded the day at N58.775 trillion. Similarly, the All-Share Index dipped by 0.18 per cent, settling at 103,952.47 compared to the previous day's 104,136.35. Consequently, the Year-To-Date (YTD) return decreased to 39.02 per cent, reflecting the challenges faced by investors amid market volatility.

Advertisment

Factors Contributing to the Decline

The decline was attributed to selloffs in key stocks such as MTN Nigeria, FBN Holdings, Access Corporation, International Breweries, Transnational Corporation, and Nestle Nigeria, among others. These sell-offs exerted downward pressure on the market, leading to a negative performance for the day and impacting investor sentiment.

Market Performance and Activity Analysis

Advertisment

Despite the downturn, the market breadth ended positively, with 27 gainers and 24 losers on the trading floor. Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc led the gainers' chart by 10 per cent, followed by Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc with a 9.92 per cent increase. On the other hand, UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust led the losers' chart with a 9.87 per cent decline. Analysis of market activities showed a lower trade turnover relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 0.81 per cent.

Top Trades and Volume Leaders

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) led in volume and value with 67.15 million shares worth N3.27 billion, followed by United Bank of Africa (UBA) with 51.47 million shares valued at N1.37 billion. Zenith Bank, Access Corporation, and Fidelity Bank were also among the top traded stocks, reflecting the continued activity in the market despite the overall decline. As investors navigate market volatility, attention remains focused on key indicators and developments that may influence future market trends.