Nigerian Actors Transition: Nollywood to Hollywood Success Stories Unveiled

Back then, most Nigerian actors concentrated on Nollywood movies to earn a living. After many years of acting, some of them have spread their tentacles beyond the African continent and are now making a killing in Hollywood. When it comes to Hollywood movies, some of these Nigerian actors are either acting in, directing, or even producing those high-budget movies. This article will discuss some of these exceptional individuals who are making a killing in Hollywood.

Although Caroline Chikezie was born in England, she hails from a Nigerian family. When she was young, she was taken to a boarding school to ditch her dream of being an actress in the near future. However, that attempt by her parent did not derail her. In fact, that encouraged her to follow her dream. At school, she pursued Medicinal Chemistry. Since that course was not her calling, she considered applying for a scholarship to the Academy of Live and Records Arts. Thankfully, she won it and pursued her dream of acting. Some movies she has played include 'As If' and 'Footballers Wives.' Currently, she is one of the famous Nigerian actresses making a fortune in Hollywood.

From Theatre to the Big Screen

David Oyelowo was born in Oxford, England. However, his parents are Nigerians. His childhood crush initiated him into acting by inviting him to a youth theatre. After that, he studied a theatre arts course to fine-tune his acting skills. Fortunately, he performed exemplary well and was recommended by his teachers to further his career in acting. After a few years, he applied for a scholarship at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. He was a lucky chap as he won the scholarship and completed the training in that academy in 1998. Oyelowo has been featured in several Hollywood movies, such as Tomorrow Las Scala, Brother and Sisters, and Maisie. Additionally, he has made several appearances in different TV films and shows.

Born in 1978 in Washington, Gbenga Akinnagbe is the second born in a family of 6 kids. During his formative years, he resided in Silver Spring, Maryland. After completing high school, he joined Becknell University, pursuing a degree in English and Political Science. This Nigerian actor has been featured in popular Hollywood movies such as The Taking of Pelham 123 and The Salvages. In the series known as 'The Wire,' he played the role of Chris Paltrow. Genevieve Nnaji is not only a beautiful actress but also a household name in Nollywood movies. She was born on 3rd May 1979 in a family of 8 siblings. Out of her eight siblings, she is the 4th born. From a tender age, she had a passion for acting. To make her dream a reality, she attended Methodist Girls College and later pursued a degree in creative acts at the University of Lagos. At the university, she started auditions to secure a job in Nollywood.

Although the Nigerian film business was crowded, she tried her best to secure a position there. Thankfully, she was introduced to the Nigerian film industry at the age of 19 years. Her first movie was known as Most Wanted. Since then, she has featured in more than 200 Nollywood movies. She is popular in Nigerian films and has also appeared in Hollywood movies. A good example is the movie known as Farming, where she acted alongside Kate Beckinsale and Damon Idris.

Those are some of the Nigerian actors and actresses that are making a kill in Hollywood. Their desire to partner with not only local producers but also those who create international movies, such as Hollywood, has catapulted them to their current level.