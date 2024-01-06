en English
Nigeria

Nigerian Singer Seyi Vibez in Controversy Over Alleged Monetary Gifts to Influencers

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 5:12 am EST
Nigerian Singer Seyi Vibez in Controversy Over Alleged Monetary Gifts to Influencers

In a startling turn of events, Nigerian singer Seyi Vibez finds himself at the heart of a controversy involving two well-known social media influencers, Salo and DJ Chicken. It all began when Seyi Vibez reportedly requested their bank account details to gift them a whopping 100 million naira each. However, the situation took a dramatic twist when DJ Chicken publicly aired his dissatisfaction on Instagram, claiming the actual amount received was far from the promised sum.

The Unveiling of the Controversy

Social media was abuzz when DJ Chicken released a video where he was seen cursing the singer, expressing his ire over the discrepancy in the promised and received amounts. DJ Chicken, however, did not disclose the specific sum that Seyi Vibez had sent, leaving the public and fans in suspense.

(Read Also: Revamping Nigeria’s Rural Healthcare: A Dialogue on Challenges and Solutions)

Social Media Takes Sides

The incident sparked a wildfire of reactions among social media users. Some users criticized DJ Chicken for his response, arguing that his public outburst was unwarranted and ungrateful. Others, however, directed their criticism at Seyi Vibez. They questioned his choice of recipients for his generosity, arguing that there were more deserving individuals who could benefit from such financial support.

(Read Also: NYSC System Exploited: The Need for Improved ICT Infrastructure in Nigeria)

The Larger Picture

While the incident in itself is significant, the reactions it elicited bring to light deeper societal issues. Some netizens expressed concern over the influence such actions could have on impressionable social media users. They warned against the normalization of public outbursts and entitlement. On the other hand, some social media users highlighted the need for celebrities to direct their generosity towards more deserving causes such as supporting businesses, academic endeavors, or aiding widows and orphans.

In the midst of this controversy, the debate continues, with public opinion divided and emotions running high. As the dust settles, the incident serves as a reminder of the power and influence of celebrities and social media personalities, as well as the responsibility that comes with it.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

