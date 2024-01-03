en English
Nigeria

Nigerian Singer Portable’s Concert Disrupted as Two Fans Faint

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:34 am EST
Nigerian Singer Portable’s Concert Disrupted as Two Fans Faint

In a recent concert in Bayelsa state, Nigerian singer Portable found himself in an unexpected situation as two of his fans fainted during his performance. The event, which had the artist receiving a whopping fee of 10 million, was temporarily disrupted as Portable was seen assisting one of the fans who lost consciousness.

Rescuing Fans Mid-Performance

As the concert proceeded, another female attendee collapsed, causing a stir in the crowd. The incident was managed swiftly by the event staff, who ensured that the second fan received immediate medical attention. The occurrence not only disrupted the performance but also brought a wave of concern from the audience present at the concert.

Reactions from the Online Community

The incident soon took a different turn as a video from the concert found its way to the internet. The footage showing the singer helping his fans led to a flurry of reactions from the online community. Netizens, who saw the video, offered a mix of interpretations, some light-hearted, while others expressed concern over the girls’ wellbeing.

Speculations over the Incident

While some netizens made jest of the situation, joking about the fans’ overwhelming reactions to Portable’s performance, others speculated on more serious potential causes. Several comments suggested that the fainting could have been due to inadequate ventilation in the venue, given the massive turnout for the concert. The event became a talking point, sparking conversations about event safety and crowd management.

In conclusion, the incident at Portable’s concert provided a startling moment that highlighted the need for adequate safety measures at large gatherings. While the event continued following the disruption, the occurrence serves as a reminder to event organizers and attendees alike to prioritize health and safety in such settings.

Nigeria Social Issues
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

