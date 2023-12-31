Nigerian Senate Summons Security Chiefs Over Plateau State Massacre

On Christmas Eve, a devastating attack on 15 communities in Plateau State, Nigeria, claimed the lives of over 200 residents, drawing the attention of the nation and the world. The attackers, suspected Fulani herders, unleashed an hour of terror on vulnerable residents, including women, children, and the elderly, in what has been described by some as a genocide. The massacre and ensuing arson were carried out without any apparent opposition, raising questions about the adequacy and effectiveness of the country’s security apparatus.

Senate’s Call for Accountability

In response to the horrific incident, the Nigerian Senate made a decisive move to summon the heads of the country’s military branches and security agencies. This decision, triggered by a motion tabled by Senator Adams Oshiomhole, sought an explanation for the intelligence failure that allowed such a large-scale attack to occur unchallenged. The Senate’s call for accountability represents a crucial step towards addressing the security lapses that have resulted in the loss of countless Nigerian lives.

Debate and Resolution

Following the motion by Senator Oshiomhole, the Senate engaged in a heated debate about the situation. The debate, led by a motion from Senator Diket Plang, resulted in a moment of silence observed for the victims of the attack, symbolizing the Senate’s collective mourning and respect for the lives lost. In the wake of this discussion, the Senate resolved to send a delegation to visit the affected communities, to witness firsthand the extent of the devastation and to offer condolences and comfort to the victims.

Long-Term Security Measures

In addition to immediate relief efforts, the Senate also called for the completion of a police mobile barracks in Barkin Ladi local Government Area. Recognizing the ongoing threat posed by armed herders and other security challenges, the Senate urged for the deployment of military intelligence and aerial surveillance in the region. These measures, aimed at enhancing the security landscape in Plateau State, suggest a proactive stance towards preventing future attacks.

Humanitarian Response

Finally, the Senate called for the provision of humanitarian aid for the victims of the attack. The call to action entails mobilizing resources to provide immediate relief materials for the survivors, many of whom lost everything in the attack. This response highlights the Senate’s commitment to the welfare of its citizens, even in the face of such unprecedented tragedy.