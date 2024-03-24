Nigerian Senate President Advocates for Enhanced Parliamentary Diplomacy at International Forum

President of the Senate and chairman of the National Assembly of Nigeria, Godswill Akpabio, emphasized the pivotal role of parliamentary diplomacy in achieving global peace and conflict resolution during his address at the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and Related Meetings in Geneva, Switzerland.

Nigeria's Commitment to Peace and Unity through Legislative Initiatives

Akpabio underscored Nigeria's dedication to fostering peace, collaboration, and unity, highlighting the significant contributions of the Nigerian Parliament in curbing polarization and ensuring progress through legislative measures. Notable achievements include the passage of the "Not Too Young to Run" Bill in 2018, aimed at promoting youth and women's participation in governance, and active participation in international peacekeeping missions.

Advancing Peace-building Capacities and International Cooperation

The Senate President emphasized the importance of preventive diplomacy and dialogue with foreign states in integrating peace-building efforts into treaties and constitutions. Nigeria's establishment of the National Center for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons reflects its commitment to combating insecurity by curbing illicit arms circulation in West Africa. Additionally, parliamentary friendship groups facilitate stronger ties between nations and promote gender mainstreaming, democracy, and good governance.

President Akpabio called for increased efforts in parliamentary diplomacy and peace-building capacity across all sovereign states, emphasizing the interconnectedness of global communities and the collective responsibility to shape a brighter, more equitable future. He urged unity and cooperation, reaffirming the commitment of the Nigerian Parliament to uphold international commitments, promote peace-building, and hold governments accountable.

Through collaborative initiatives and diplomatic engagement, Akpabio reiterated the imperative of working together towards a world characterized by mutual understanding, solidarity, and shared prosperity. As the embodiment of their people's hopes for a better future, parliamentarians must continue to champion peace, dialogue, and cooperation on the global stage, leaving behind a legacy of unity and progress for generations to come.