Business

Nigerian Real Estate Leaders Honored with Doctorate Awards in Ghana

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:18 am EST
Nigerian Real Estate Leaders Honored with Doctorate Awards in Ghana

In a recent ceremony recognized for celebrating excellence, two Nigerian directors of iTech Homes and Properties, Toba Subair and Olabode Odunlami, were conferred with honorary doctorate awards in Real Estate Management. The prestigious awards were presented by the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics in Ghana, underscoring their significant contributions to the real estate industry.

Significant Contributions and Leadership

Subair, the managing partner at iTech Homes and Properties, was acknowledged for his strategic vision and commitment to excellence. His efforts have played a crucial role in the company’s success. Odunlami, on the other hand, has been recognized for his leadership and expertise. As the company’s managing director, his impactful contributions have left an indelible mark on the real estate sector.



Selection Process and Ceremony

The award ceremony took place on December 15, 2023. The Chartered Institute, known for its commitment to acknowledging excellence in various fields, meticulously selected Subair and Odunlami for their exceptional achievements and influential roles in Real Estate Management. This recognition marks a significant milestone in their careers, positioning them among esteemed professionals who have made outstanding contributions to the real estate industry.



Implications for the Future of Real Estate Management

The ceremonial acknowledgment by the Chartered Institute not only celebrates the accomplishments of Subair and Odunlami but also emphasizes their work’s significance in shaping the future of real estate management. Their innovative approaches and dedication to their work have set new standards in the industry, pushing the boundaries of what can be achieved in real estate management.

