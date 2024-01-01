en English
Nigeria

Nigerian Railway Corporation to Boost Daily Train Trips and Reintroduce Key Services by 2024

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:47 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 5:27 pm EST
Nigerian Railway Corporation to Boost Daily Train Trips and Reintroduce Key Services by 2024

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) is poised to enhance its services by increasing the number of daily train trips across major routes in the country. The NRC’s Managing Director, Mr. Fidet Okhiria, announced that the corporation plans to offer six daily trips on the Standard Gauge Train for routes such as Lagos-Ibadan, Warri-Itakpe, and Abuja-Kaduna by 2024.

Reviving Key Routes

The corporation also has plans in motion to reintroduce passenger and freight services on routes from Port-Harcourt to Aba, Lagos to Kano, and Kaduna. These enhancements are set to be implemented before the second quarter of 2024. The operation of freight trains, in particular, is expected to significantly reduce the price of commodities by improving logistics across the nation.

Addressing Vandalism and Security Concerns

Okhiria attributed the current limitation of night operations to the prevailing security situation in the country, which restricts train operations to daytime hours. The NRC, however, is addressing a previous incident of vandalism on the Warri-Itakpe line. With increased train traffic, the corporation anticipates that such occurrences will be vastly reduced in the future.

In a bid to streamline business processes and increase government revenue, the NRC is set to launch train services to dry ports in Port-Harcourt, Aba, Lagos, Kano, Funtua, and Kaduna. This move is expected to enhance business efficiency across the nation. Despite challenges such as recovering from fare waivers provided by the Federal Government and the high costs of diesel, the NRC remains committed to advancing rail transportation in Nigeria.

Nigeria Transportation
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

