Nigerian Railway Corporation Generates N1.07 Billion in Q4 2023 Passenger Revenue, NBS Report Reveals

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) generated N1.07 billion in revenue from passengers during the fourth quarter of 2023. The data, released in Abuja on Monday as part of the NBS Rail Transportation Data for Q4 2023, highlighted key trends in the railway sector's performance.

According to the report, the revenue from passengers experienced a 7.51% decrease compared to the N1.15 billion generated in the same period in 2022. However, revenue from goods/cargos saw a significant increase of 169.16%, reaching N423.22 million in Q4 2023 compared to N157.23 million in Q4 2022.

Additionally, other receipts, including miscellaneous revenue sources, grew by 3.02%, rising from N382.17 million in Q4 2022 to N393.72 million in Q4 2023.

The report also revealed a decline in the number of rail transport passengers during Q4 2023, with a total of 672,198 passengers recorded. This marked a 49.73% decrease compared to the 1,337,108 passengers recorded in Q4 2022. On an annual basis, the number of rail transport passengers decreased by 32.08%, from 3,212,948 passengers in 2022 to 2,182,388 passengers in 2023.

Despite the decline in passenger numbers, the NBS noted a slight decrease of 2.64% in passenger revenue for the year 2023, dropping from N4.55 billion in 2022 to N4.43 billion in 2023. However, cargo volume and revenue experienced notable increases in 2023, with a 102.04% rise in cargo volume and a 144.32% increase in revenue compared to 2022.

The report highlights both challenges and opportunities within Nigeria's railway sector, indicating areas for improvement and growth potential. As the country continues to invest in railway infrastructure and modernization efforts, monitoring and optimizing revenue streams will be essential for sustainable development and service delivery in the transportation sector.