Nigerian Professor Criticizes Prosperity Gospel, Linking it to Poverty and Occultism

In a hard-hitting critique of the 'prosperity gospel' prevalent in new generation Pentecostal Churches in Nigeria, Professor Kehinde Obasola of Olabisi Onabanjo University, has linked this doctrine to increased poverty rates and the rise of occultic theology within the country. Delivered in his 115th inaugural lecture, Obasola has labeled this prosperity gospel as 'evil and counterproductive.'

Manipulation and Exploitation

Obasola's scathing dissection of the prosperity gospel hinges on the belief that it employs techniques such as altered states of consciousness, peer pressure, and hypnotic suggestions to manipulate followers. He warns of the financial exploitation followers are subjected to, under the guise of high contributions, tithes, and special offerings. The prosperity gospel, according to Obasola, leaves followers impoverished while the preachers amass wealth and live in opulence.

Parallels with Traditional Practices

Obasola also draws a bold parallel between prosperity gospel practices and traditional rituals performed for witch doctors in the pursuit of wealth. He likens the expectation set by prosperity preachers for followers to 'sow seeds' or make significant donations to the ancient practices of making sacrifices for promised fortunes.

Transforming Preachers into Modern-Day Priests

The professor's lecture suggests that such religious practices not only contribute to poverty but have also transformed prosperity preachers into modern-day equivalents of Ifa priests. He points to instances where preachers have allegedly engaged in acts such as burying live animals beneath church floors, a ritual commonly associated with occultic practices, in order to curry favor.

Obasola's warning bell rings clear: the prosperity gospel is a doctrine that needs to be critically assessed by Christian adherents. The potential dangers it poses to society are significant, contributing to poverty and a rise in occultic theology. For Obasola, the prosperity gospel is not just a theological issue but also a socio-economic one, casting long shadows over Nigeria's future.