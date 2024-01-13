Nigerian Prodigy Nasara James Dabo: A Beacon of Hope and Intellectual Brilliance

In the prestigious halls of the International Mathematics Olympiad, a 13-year-old prodigy from Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State, Nigeria, made a mark that reverberated across the world. Nasara James Dabo, a young girl of exceptional intelligence, astounded spectators and competitors alike as she solved 34 math problems in a record-breaking 172 seconds. This feat, which saw her outshine 150 participants from around the globe, earned her a gold medal in the junior category and the title of Olympiad champion, with a total score of 145.

Outstanding Memory Skills

As if her mathematical prowess were not enough, Nasara also displayed extraordinary memorization capabilities at the Mind Sports Olympiad’s Memory Championship. She managed to memorize 673 binary numbers in under 9 minutes, a breathtaking accomplishment that not only earned her a LIMCA Award but also showcased the breadth and depth of her abilities.

IQ in the Top 1% Globally

Following her remarkable achievements, Nasara took the Mensa IQ test, an assessment known for its rigorous evaluation of intelligence. In an impressive display of intellectual capability, she achieved a score of 150, placing her in the top 1% of individuals globally. This score further solidifies her status as a prodigy.

Nurturing a Dream

Nasara’s dream of becoming a doctor is being nurtured by the Kaduna State government, which has recognized her potential and offered her a scholarship to cover her secondary and university education expenses. Her achievements have not only brought pride to her region, but they also serve as an inspiration to youth around the world, showing that age is no barrier to extraordinary accomplishments.

Former Nigerian lawmaker Shehu Sani took to social media to celebrate Nasara, highlighting her as a beacon of hope and a source of regional pride. As Nasara continues her journey, she remains a testament to the boundless potential of the human mind and a shining example of what can be achieved with dedication and support.