Nigerian Ports Authority Eyes Ambitious N600 Billion Revenue Target for 2024

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has set its sights on an ambitious revenue target of over N600 billion for the current fiscal year, following a record surge in revenue generation at the close of the previous year. Under the strategic leadership of its Managing Director, Mohammed Bello-Koko, the NPA has already exceeded the annual revenue target set for 2023 and is now charting a path towards achieving this year’s target.

Enhancing Operational Efficiency and Cargo Throughput

In a bid to meet this year’s ambitious target, the NPA is focusing on enhancing operational efficiency and increasing cargo throughput. The agency plans to improve vessel turnaround times and cargo dwell times, which are critical factors in port operations. Additionally, the NPA is keen on maintaining and upgrading the port terminal infrastructure, deepening port channels, and installing advanced navigational systems.

24-hour Port Operations and Robust Training Programs

As part of its strategic plan, the NPA aims to offer 24-hour port operations, a move that is expected to significantly ramp up productivity and revenue generation. The authority is also implementing robust training programs for its staff to enhance their skills and efficiency. Furthermore, the NPA is taking measures to improve traffic management within and around the port premises.

Record Revenue Growth in 2023

According to the financial reports, the NPA generated a whopping N191.4 billion in the first half of 2023, and the revenue increased to over N200 billion in the second half of the same year. This significant progression towards the revenue target is a testament to the NPA’s strategic approach and effective implementation.

Bello-Koko attributes this positive growth trajectory to the smart policy thrust of the Federal Government, the operationalization of the Lekki Deep Seaport, the adoption of digitalization, and enhanced collection mechanisms. These concerted efforts have fortified the NPA’s confidence in not only meeting but exceeding its ambitious revenue projections for the year.