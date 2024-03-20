Nigerian Nurses Sue Health Bodies Over New Overseas Work Guidelines

On March 20, 2024, a significant legal challenge was mounted by eight nurses against the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) and the Minister of Health, seeking judicial intervention at the National Industrial Court, Abuja. The dispute centers on recently revised certificate verification guidelines that mandate nurses to accrue two years of local work experience post-qualification before pursuing career opportunities abroad, a move that has sparked considerable unrest within the nursing community.

Advertisment

Protest and Legal Action

Following the issuance of the new guidelines on February 7, which were set to be enforced from March 1, nurses in Abuja and Lagos initiated protests demanding a reversal of the policy. Viewing the guidelines as a hindrance to their career mobility and international opportunities, some nurses escalated their grievances to the legal arena. The plaintiffs in the case, identified as Desmond Aigbe, Kelvin Ossai, among others, have sought the court's intervention to prevent the enforcement of these guidelines, citing an infringement on their constitutional rights and professional freedom.

The Court's Response

Advertisment

During the initial hearing, counsel for the plaintiffs, Mr. Ode Evans, requested an adjournment to adequately respond to a preliminary objection raised by the NMCN. Justice Osatohanmwen Obaseki-Osaghae, presiding over the matter, scheduled the next hearing for May 20, emphasizing the significance of the case by ordering that hearing notices be served to all defendants, including the Ministry of Health and the Attorney-General of the Federation, who were previously unrepresented in court.

Implications for Nursing in Nigeria

This legal battle not only highlights the tensions between healthcare professionals' aspirations and regulatory policies but also raises broader questions about the balance between national healthcare needs and individual rights to global mobility. As the court deliberates on the nurses' pleas for an interlocutory order to halt the guideline's implementation, the outcome of this case could set a precedent for how professional guidelines impact the workforce in Nigeria and possibly beyond.