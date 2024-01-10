Nigerian Navy Drives Oil Production Surge: A Look at the Strategy and Impacts

Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Nigeria’s Chief of the Naval Staff, has attributed the recent rise in the country’s oil production to the diligent efforts of naval officers and men operating in the oil-rich Niger Delta region. He noted that oil production witnessed a substantial increase from 700,000 to 1.7 million barrels per day when the Navy assumed security responsibilities.

Intelligence-Driven Operations

Under Ogalla’s leadership, the Nigerian Navy has intensified its intelligence-driven operations. The force has been actively collaborating with the community and other relevant agencies to gather crucial information. This strategy has significantly contributed to the impounding of vessels involved in illegal activities and the crippling of criminal networks engaged in oil theft.

The Navy’s Future Strategy

The Nigerian Navy, undeterred by challenges and attempts to smear its image, is set on its mission. Ogalla outlined plans to further ramp up the country’s oil production capacity by an additional 50 percent in 2024. He emphasized the Navy’s unyielding commitment to strategize and deliver results, despite the presence of a few ‘bad eggs’ within the organization.

Support from Operation Delta Safe (OPDS)

Rear Admiral Olusegun Ferreira of the Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) confirmed the ongoing efforts to protect the maritime environment in the Niger Delta. The OPDS’s role aligns with the Navy’s objectives and has been instrumental in safeguarding oil facilities.

Bayelsa Government’s Stance

The Bayelsa Government, represented by Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, expressed its appreciation for the Nigerian Navy’s pivotal role in securing oil facilities. Governor Douye Diri also called for a review of the existing pipeline surveillance contracts. He argued for the inclusion of Niger Delta states in these arrangements to ensure better regulation and prevent potential security issues. The government acknowledged the Navy’s crucial part in maintaining peace and security in Bayelsa.