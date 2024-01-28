Nigerian National Petroleum Company Rated High by EITI Amid Transparency Concerns

The Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) has positioned the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) favorably in its latest global assessment. The commendation was delivered by EITI's Deputy Executive Director Bady Bald during his visit to NNPC Ltd's Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mele Kyari in Abuja. Bald underscored the impressive performance of NNPC Ltd, noting that only Norway's Equinox superseded it in the ranking.

Adherence to EITI Standards

Bald lauded NNPC Ltd's compliance with the EITI standards, while concurrently encouraging the company to strive for further improvements and active engagement in the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI). This commendation underscores the commitment of the NNPC Ltd to transparency and accountability in its operations, despite the challenges inherent in the oil and gas sector.

Kyari acknowledged the positive influence of the partnership between NNPC Ltd and EITI/NEITI on the company's credibility. However, he expressed concerns over NEITI's public disclosure of the alleged non-remittance of funds by NNPC Ltd to the Federation Account without seeking an explanation. He clarified that the reported non-remittance was a result of NNPC Ltd covering fuel subsidies on behalf of the Federal Government, a fact that was overlooked in the NEITI disclosure.

Upcoming Release of NNPC Ltd's Audited Financial Statement

Kyari also revealed that NNPC Ltd's Audited Financial Statement for 2022 would soon be published, the delay being attributed to the absence of a substantive Board of Directors. This announcement is a further testament to the company’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, NEITI's Executive Secretary, implored for the reactivation of the NNPC/NEITI Joint Committee on Reconciliation to address any misunderstandings between the two organizations. This call highlights the need for continued dialogue and cooperation in the pursuit of transparency in the extractive industries.