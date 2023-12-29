en English
Business

Nigerian Naira: The Struggle of the Third-Worst Performing Currency

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:44 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 5:14 am EST
Nigerian Naira: The Struggle of the Third-Worst Performing Currency

The Nigerian naira is grappling with its toughest year since the country transitioned to democracy in 1999. The currency has witnessed a precipitous 55% slump in value this year, tumbling to 1,043 naira per US dollar in the official market, according to the most recent data. This significant devaluation places the naira as the third-worst performing currency globally, trailing only the Lebanese pound and the Argentine peso, out of a total of 151 currencies tracked by Bloomberg.

Factors Affecting the Naira’s Performance

The dramatic devaluation of the naira can be attributed to a complex interplay of domestic and international factors. Foreign reserves are at a startlingly low level, the lowest in six years, with a majority already committed to overdue short-term overseas obligations. To stave off further depreciation, the government must either entice international investors or escalate oil production. The Central Bank’s U-turn on cryptocurrency transactions has infused some optimism, with the new guideline permitting financial institutions to establish banking relationships with virtual assets service providers in Nigeria.

(Read Also: Fictional Hedge Fund Hindsight Capital LLC’s Satirical Success Amidst Global Financial Updates)

The Parallel Market and the Naira’s Deterioration

The street value of the naira has deteriorated even more when contrasted with the official rate, with exchange rates soaring to as high as 1,208 naira per US dollar. Speculators are capitalizing on the forex shortage, with instances of substantial profits being made. This chronic economic challenge underscores the volatility of the Nigerian currency and highlights broader financial pressures within the country’s economy.

(Read Also: Emmanuel Ogbah Teams Up with Innovative Eyewear for Smart Fashion)

Facing Challenges and Looking Ahead

Market analysts predict that the naira’s decline will persist, with no signs of an immediate recovery. The Nigerian government has outlined various reforms, including the liberalization of the foreign exchange market and the removal of certain items from foreign exchange restrictions, in a bid to foster economic growth and development. However, only time will tell whether these measures will help stabilize the naira. As the year draws to a close, the naira’s journey into 2024 appears to be a challenging one, with the possibility of further depreciation looming.

Business Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

