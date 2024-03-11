Nigerian Minister Warns Real Estate Developers Against Cutting Corners

At the inauguration of luxury apartments and high-end offices in Abuja, Ahmed Dangiwa, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, issued a stern warning to real estate developers, emphasizing that those cutting corners would face penalties. The event also marked the commencement of Project Broadfield by Dynamic Mayor Edge Company.

Advertisment

Quality Standards Enforcement

Addressing concerns raised by residents regarding real estate fraud and dissatisfaction with housing projects, Minister Dangiwa stressed the importance of upholding quality standards. He cautioned developers against deceiving subscribers and delivering substandard projects after receiving payments, asserting that such practices would not be tolerated.

Government-EFCC Collaboration for Accountability

Advertisment

Highlighting the government's commitment to combating real estate fraud, the minister revealed ongoing collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This partnership aims to ensure accountability and protect the rights of citizens. Minister Dangiwa emphasized that perpetrators would be held accountable for their actions, signaling an end to fraudulent practices in the housing sector.

"In collaboration with the EFCC, we are determined to enforce citizens' rights and address grievances within the sector," stated the minister, underscoring the government's resolve to remedy the challenges faced by stakeholders in the real estate industry.

As Nigeria strives to strengthen its housing sector and promote investor confidence, initiatives like Project Broadfield and stringent enforcement of quality standards are essential steps towards achieving sustainable development and safeguarding the interests of citizens.