Nigerian Military Rescues Abducted Students, Continues Pursuit of Criminals

The Nigerian military has successfully rescued students abducted by bandits in Kuriga, Kaduna State, in a coordinated search and rescue operation. Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, disclosed that the collaborative effort between the military, local authorities, and government agencies led to the liberation of the captives, totaling 137 individuals, comprising 76 females and 61 males. The students, abducted on March 7, 2024, were freed in Zamfara State and are set to be handed over to the Kaduna State Government for further action.

Commitment to Justice and Security

Highlighting the military's unwavering commitment to justice and security, Buba revealed that efforts to combat insurgency and rescue hostages extend beyond Kaduna State. In a separate operation, forces freed 16 students (Almajiris) and a woman held captive in Gada LGA of Sokoto State. These individuals have been safely turned over to the Sokoto State Government. The military's relentless pursuit of criminals also includes tracking down those responsible for the deaths of 18 soldiers in the Okuama Community, Delta State. Buba affirmed that justice will be served, underscoring the military's resolve to hold perpetrators accountable under Nigerian law.

Continued Vigilance and Action

The Nigerian military remains vigilant in its efforts to locate and rescue other innocent hostages while apprehending terrorists responsible for heinous crimes. Buba reiterated the armed forces' determination to pursue and bring to justice all criminals, emphasizing that no perpetrator will evade punishment. The statement reflects the military's proactive stance in addressing security challenges across various regions of the country and its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens.

The successful rescue operation in Kuriga, Kaduna State, underscores the effectiveness of coordinated efforts between security forces and relevant authorities in combating insecurity. As the military continues to pursue criminals and rescue hostages, it sends a clear message that perpetrators of violence will be held accountable. The commitment to justice and security reaffirms the Nigerian military's dedication to safeguarding the nation and restoring peace to affected communities.