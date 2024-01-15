Nigerian Manufacturers Grapple with Financial Pressure amid CRR Hike

Nigerian manufacturers are grappling with a surge in financial pressure, stemming from a 45.5% increase in the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) to N13.81 trillion. The CRR is the obligatory sum that commercial banks have to park with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rather than loan out to businesses and individuals.

The sharp rise in the CRR has triggered a substantial dip in the credit banks can extend to the private sector, including manufacturers.

Manufacturing Sector in a Credit Crunch

The manufacturing sector, a pivotal force for economic growth and employment, is now caught in a credit crunch, hampering businesses from expanding and operating efficiently. The elevated CRR implies that banks possess less liquidity to back lending activities, and manufacturers are finding it arduous to secure the funds necessary for working capital and investment. This predicament has sparked worries over its ramifications on industrial growth and the wider Nigerian economy.

Implications of CBN’s Monetary Policy

The CRR hike is a component of the CBN’s monetary policy intended at controlling inflation and stabilizing the currency. However, it has inadvertently impinged on manufacturers who depend on bank loans for their operations. In contrast, the Nigerian capital market has remained a bulwark amidst the country’s challenging economic landscape, propping up the government, corporates, and individuals.

Despite hurdles like inflation, dwindling foreign exchange reserves, and elevated interest rates, the stock market concluded 2023 with an average return of 45.90%, equating to net capital gains of N12.81 trillion.

Market Expectations and Future Prospects

The market has stayed resilient against various challenges and is anticipated to uphold its positive trajectory in 2024, with the government eyeing the capital market to buttress its economic blueprint and budget. The naira consolidated at its lower range in the P2P market and black market while the dollar inched higher on Monday. Market participants are awaiting the United States Apex Bank statement for guidance on when the U.S Fed might commence trimming interest rates. Speculators held onto the greenback despite reports that Afrexim Bank successfully disbursed the first tranche of the $3.3 billion crude oil repayment loan to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC). The Federal Government hoped such a deal would offset foreign exchange backlogs. The CBN is likely prepared to chart a potentially divergent course at its forthcoming meeting this month to sustain price stability and mitigate inflationary pressures.