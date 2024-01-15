en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Nigerian Manufacturers Grapple with Financial Pressure amid CRR Hike

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 6:40 am EST
Nigerian Manufacturers Grapple with Financial Pressure amid CRR Hike

Nigerian manufacturers are grappling with a surge in financial pressure, stemming from a 45.5% increase in the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) to N13.81 trillion. The CRR is the obligatory sum that commercial banks have to park with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rather than loan out to businesses and individuals.

The sharp rise in the CRR has triggered a substantial dip in the credit banks can extend to the private sector, including manufacturers.

Manufacturing Sector in a Credit Crunch

The manufacturing sector, a pivotal force for economic growth and employment, is now caught in a credit crunch, hampering businesses from expanding and operating efficiently. The elevated CRR implies that banks possess less liquidity to back lending activities, and manufacturers are finding it arduous to secure the funds necessary for working capital and investment. This predicament has sparked worries over its ramifications on industrial growth and the wider Nigerian economy.

Implications of CBN’s Monetary Policy

The CRR hike is a component of the CBN’s monetary policy intended at controlling inflation and stabilizing the currency. However, it has inadvertently impinged on manufacturers who depend on bank loans for their operations. In contrast, the Nigerian capital market has remained a bulwark amidst the country’s challenging economic landscape, propping up the government, corporates, and individuals.

Despite hurdles like inflation, dwindling foreign exchange reserves, and elevated interest rates, the stock market concluded 2023 with an average return of 45.90%, equating to net capital gains of N12.81 trillion.

Market Expectations and Future Prospects

The market has stayed resilient against various challenges and is anticipated to uphold its positive trajectory in 2024, with the government eyeing the capital market to buttress its economic blueprint and budget. The naira consolidated at its lower range in the P2P market and black market while the dollar inched higher on Monday. Market participants are awaiting the United States Apex Bank statement for guidance on when the U.S Fed might commence trimming interest rates. Speculators held onto the greenback despite reports that Afrexim Bank successfully disbursed the first tranche of the $3.3 billion crude oil repayment loan to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC). The Federal Government hoped such a deal would offset foreign exchange backlogs. The CBN is likely prepared to chart a potentially divergent course at its forthcoming meeting this month to sustain price stability and mitigate inflationary pressures.

0
Business Economy Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
46 seconds ago
Cboe Digital Launches Margined Bitcoin and Ether Futures, Achieving Industry First
Cboe Digital, in a significant industry milestone, has successfully launched margined Bitcoin and Ether futures. This marks Cboe Digital as the first U.S. regulated exchange offering both spot and leveraged derivatives trading on a single platform. The launch was bolstered by support from several notable trading and financial service firms, including Blockfills, DV Trading LLC,
Cboe Digital Launches Margined Bitcoin and Ether Futures, Achieving Industry First
Home Instead Weston-super-Mare Earns Accolades; Surge in Elder Care Enquiries Opens Job Opportunities
1 min ago
Home Instead Weston-super-Mare Earns Accolades; Surge in Elder Care Enquiries Opens Job Opportunities
Foreign Investment Boom: SR405.49 Billion Stake in Saudi Stock Market
1 min ago
Foreign Investment Boom: SR405.49 Billion Stake in Saudi Stock Market
Indian Stock Market Hits Record High: Sensex Crosses 73,000, Nifty Surpasses 22,000
53 seconds ago
Indian Stock Market Hits Record High: Sensex Crosses 73,000, Nifty Surpasses 22,000
Deutsche Bank Revises Investment Recommendations in Utilities Sector
54 seconds ago
Deutsche Bank Revises Investment Recommendations in Utilities Sector
Lynk & Co Expands its Footprint to Southern Vietnam with Debut of Three SUV Models
1 min ago
Lynk & Co Expands its Footprint to Southern Vietnam with Debut of Three SUV Models
Latest Headlines
World News
Deciphering the Prognostic Value of Cytogenetic Abnormalities in Pediatric HR-AML Patients Post-HSCT
27 seconds
Deciphering the Prognostic Value of Cytogenetic Abnormalities in Pediatric HR-AML Patients Post-HSCT
Scottish GP Contract: Six Years On, Challenges Persist
32 seconds
Scottish GP Contract: Six Years On, Challenges Persist
Espionage Concerns at Africa Cup of Nations 2023: Algeria’s Training Session Filmed by Drone
45 seconds
Espionage Concerns at Africa Cup of Nations 2023: Algeria’s Training Session Filmed by Drone
Darren Murphy's Strategic Move Strengthens Player-Supporter Bond at Finn Harps
1 min
Darren Murphy's Strategic Move Strengthens Player-Supporter Bond at Finn Harps
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Moldova's Capital Amidst Political Unrest
1 min
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Moldova's Capital Amidst Political Unrest
Home Instead Weston-super-Mare Earns Accolades; Surge in Elder Care Enquiries Opens Job Opportunities
1 min
Home Instead Weston-super-Mare Earns Accolades; Surge in Elder Care Enquiries Opens Job Opportunities
Nigeria's Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Landmark Election Appeals
1 min
Nigeria's Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Landmark Election Appeals
Colin Grafton: A Journey Back to 'Dancing on Ice'
1 min
Colin Grafton: A Journey Back to 'Dancing on Ice'
The Rise of 'Aging in Place' Services: An Industry Responds to a Demographic Shift
1 min
The Rise of 'Aging in Place' Services: An Industry Responds to a Demographic Shift
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
14 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
23 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
24 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
37 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
42 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app