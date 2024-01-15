en English
Nigerian Manufacturers Grapple with Central Bank’s CRR Hike

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:21 am EST
Nigerian Manufacturers Grapple with Central Bank's CRR Hike

In a move that has sent ripples through Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has raised the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) by a staggering 45.5%. This measure has resulted in a total of N13.81 trillion being held in reserve by the bank, a development that has raised eyebrows among manufacturers. The concern stems from the fear that the higher CRR could potentially restrict their access to credit, thereby impinging on their production capabilities and overall business growth.

The Impact of the CRR Hike

The CRR is a regulatory tool wielded by central banks worldwide to control the amount of funds that commercial banks can lend out. This is achieved by mandating them to keep a certain percentage of their deposits in reserve. The decision to increase the CRR translates into banks having less money to lend to businesses and individuals, potentially ushering in a tighter monetary policy environment.

Fears Among Manufacturers

Manufacturers in Nigeria are particularly apprehensive about the repercussions this will have on their operations. Access to finance is a critical lifeline for maintaining production levels and buttressing expansion. The increase in the CRR could potentially choke this lifeline, leaving manufacturers gasping for air.

The Trade-off for the Economy

The spike in the CRR is part of the CBN’s arsenal of measures to manage inflation and stabilize the currency. However, this move comes with a trade-off. While it may help curb inflation and stabilize the currency, it could potentially stifle economic growth, especially in the manufacturing sector. As financial analysts and experts call for measures to stabilize the exchange rate and lower the CRR, the question remains: Will the benefits outweigh the potential drawbacks?

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

