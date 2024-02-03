Nigerian Luxury Bus Owners Protest Exorbitant Terminal Charge Increase

The Association of Luxury Bus Owners of Nigeria (ALBON) has voiced its opposition to a 333% increase in the access charge at the Oshodi Terminal Interchange (OTI) in Lagos. The increase, which catapulted from N600 to N2000 per passenger, came into effect on February 1. ALBON has decried the move as exorbitant and potentially destructive to their operations.

ALBON's objection stems from the fact that they maintain uniform fares across the country. This means that the burden of the additional cost cannot be transferred to passengers without affecting patronage. The spike to N2000 per passenger could considerably deter passengers from using the OTI, forcing them to seek alternative terminals with lower charges.

Terminal Stalemate

Since the increase, bus owners and managers operating at OTI have boycotted loading buses, awaiting the government's response to their plea for a reduction to a maximum of N800. However, it isn't just the transport operators who are disgruntled. Passengers have also expressed their dissatisfaction, vowing to resist the increase and explore other transportation options if the hike persists.

The increase has been dubbed as unfair, especially considering that other inter-state buses are subject to much lower charges. The timing of the increase is also contentious, coming shortly after a transport fare rebate was introduced to alleviate the strain of oil subsidy removal. There are fears that the terminal could become deserted if passengers refuse to pay the increased charge and bus owners opt to load their vehicles elsewhere.