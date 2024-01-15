Plateau Governor Mutfwang Commits Ongoing Support to Armed Forces

In Plateau State, Nigeria, Governor Caleb Mutfwang has reiterated his unwavering support for the Armed Forces, pledging to provide the necessary tools and an environment conducive for the fulfillment of their duty to safeguard lives and property.

This commitment was expressed during the Interdenominational Thanksgiving Service marking the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at ECWA Unity Church in Jos.

The annual Remembrance Day ceremony honors military personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice, or suffered disabilities, in the line of duty.

Governor Mutfwang acknowledged past failings in adequately caring for veterans and expressed hope for future improvements.

He emphasized the critical role of the Armed Forces in Nigeria’s survival and advocated for a return to professionalism within the military and security agencies.