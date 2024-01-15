en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Plateau Governor Mutfwang Commits Ongoing Support to Armed Forces

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:00 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 8:33 pm EST
Plateau Governor Mutfwang Commits Ongoing Support to Armed Forces

In Plateau State, Nigeria, Governor Caleb Mutfwang has reiterated his unwavering support for the Armed Forces, pledging to provide the necessary tools and an environment conducive for the fulfillment of their duty to safeguard lives and property.

This commitment was expressed during the Interdenominational Thanksgiving Service marking the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at ECWA Unity Church in Jos.

The annual Remembrance Day ceremony honors military personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice, or suffered disabilities, in the line of duty.

Governor Mutfwang acknowledged past failings in adequately caring for veterans and expressed hope for future improvements.

He emphasized the critical role of the Armed Forces in Nigeria’s survival and advocated for a return to professionalism within the military and security agencies.

0
Nigeria Security
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
12 mins ago
Nigerian Police Threaten Strike Over Unpaid Fuel Subsidy Palliative
In a turn of events that underscore the financial crisis brewing in Nigeria, police officers have threatened to commence a strike from Monday due to non-payment of a fuel subsidy palliative promised by President Bola Tinubu. The palliative was authorized as a response to the removal of subsidies on petrol and the subsequent economic strain
Nigerian Police Threaten Strike Over Unpaid Fuel Subsidy Palliative
NNPP Chieftain Galadima Lauds Judiciary Following Supreme Court Ruling on Kano Governorship Dispute
51 mins ago
NNPP Chieftain Galadima Lauds Judiciary Following Supreme Court Ruling on Kano Governorship Dispute
Abba Yusuf Establishes Kano Elders Council, Appoints Ganduje and Kwankwaso as Members
53 mins ago
Abba Yusuf Establishes Kano Elders Council, Appoints Ganduje and Kwankwaso as Members
Victor Osimhen's First AFCON Goal: A Milestone Moment for Nigerian Football
28 mins ago
Victor Osimhen's First AFCON Goal: A Milestone Moment for Nigerian Football
Massive Crowd Welcomes Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf Back to Kano Following His Supreme Court Victory
36 mins ago
Massive Crowd Welcomes Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf Back to Kano Following His Supreme Court Victory
Mammoth Jubilation as Kano Welcomes Governor Abba Yusuf Following Supreme Court Verdict
39 mins ago
Mammoth Jubilation as Kano Welcomes Governor Abba Yusuf Following Supreme Court Verdict
Latest Headlines
World News
Young Men's Social Club Victorious in Relegation Battle Against X-Roads
45 seconds
Young Men's Social Club Victorious in Relegation Battle Against X-Roads
Nuggets Triumph Over Pacers: A Display of Balanced Scoring
2 mins
Nuggets Triumph Over Pacers: A Display of Balanced Scoring
US Military Academies Underscore Constitutional Loyalty Amid Political Divisions
3 mins
US Military Academies Underscore Constitutional Loyalty Amid Political Divisions
Balanced Offensive Power Leads Denver Nuggets to Victory Over Indiana Pacers
3 mins
Balanced Offensive Power Leads Denver Nuggets to Victory Over Indiana Pacers
Jedd Fisch Appointed Washington's Head Coach in Major Collegiate Shift
4 mins
Jedd Fisch Appointed Washington's Head Coach in Major Collegiate Shift
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Defends Wiretapping of MLK, Stirs Controversy
6 mins
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Defends Wiretapping of MLK, Stirs Controversy
Maldives Requests India to Withdraw Military Personnel by March 15, 2024
6 mins
Maldives Requests India to Withdraw Military Personnel by March 15, 2024
London Police Thwart Planned Disruption of Stock Exchange by Pro-Palestine Activists
6 mins
London Police Thwart Planned Disruption of Stock Exchange by Pro-Palestine Activists
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: Active Duty Amidst Hospitalization and Controversy
7 mins
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: Active Duty Amidst Hospitalization and Controversy
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
16 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
20 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
1 hour
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
15 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app