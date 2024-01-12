Nigerian Government Sets Strategic Foreign Exchange Benchmark for 2024 Budget

In a strategic move to circumvent economic uncertainties, the Nigerian Federal Government has chosen a projected exchange rate of N750 to the dollar for the 2024 budget, subsequently increased to N800 by the National Assembly. This decision, which departs from employing a spot rate, has been explained as a measure to ensure stability within the fragile ecosystem of the nation’s economy.

Navigating through Economic Uncertainties

The Budget and National Planning Minister, Atiku Bagudu, shed light on this move, emphasizing the government’s consideration of the naira’s average performance over a certain period. The strategy avoids tying the nation’s budget to the spot rate, which is highly susceptible to market shocks and unpredictable fluctuations. In effect, the government is prioritizing economic stability and predictability over potential short-term gains.

Democratic Processes and Respect for Institutions

The Minister also made a point to highlight the government’s respect for democratic processes, as evidenced by President Tinubu’s acceptance of the National Assembly’s decision to adjust the exchange rate from N750 to N800. This move is a testament to the government’s commitment to respecting the authority of the National Assembly and cherishing the checks and balances integral to a thriving democracy.

Financial Prudence and Fiscal Responsibility

In a significant show of fiscal prudence, the borrowing levels for the 2024 budget have been reduced from N14 trillion in 2023 to N9.1 trillion. This reduction lowers the GDP borrowing rate from 6.11% to 3.8%, signaling the government’s commitment to responsible financial management. Furthermore, the decision to comply with the fiscal responsibility law, which caps the Central Bank of Nigeria’s lending to the government at 5% of the total budget, further safeguards the nation from unlawful and potentially detrimental borrowing practices.

As the government implements measures to significantly increase the supply of foreign exchange, there is an air of optimism about Nigeria’s economic prospects. Anchored on strategic planning and a respect for democratic institutions, the 2024 budget is set to boost oil production and improve revenue collection, ultimately fortifying the country’s economic trajectory.