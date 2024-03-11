Nigerian Government Owes N100 Billion in Electricity Debt, Says Association of Electricity Distributors

Sunday Oduntan, the Executive Director of the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors, has shed light on the significant challenge posed by the Nigerian government's outstanding debt of approximately N100 billion in electricity payments. In an interview with Arise TV, Oduntan emphasized the crucial role of timely payments in creating an enabling environment for energy distributors in the country.

Urgent Call for Government Accountability: Addressing the Debt Crisis

Highlighting the magnitude of the issue, Oduntan revealed that the debt owed by various Ministries, Agencies, and Departments (MDAs) totals N100 billion. He underscored the need for governmental entities to fulfill their financial obligations promptly to prevent further strain on the energy distribution system.

Oduntan expressed concern over the recent incident involving the presidential villa's overdue electricity bill, which was only settled after public attention was drawn to the matter by the Abuja electricity distribution company's advert. He emphasized that such situations could have been avoided if the government consistently honored its payment commitments, thereby fostering a more sustainable energy ecosystem.

"It's imperative for all stakeholders to fulfill their respective roles," Oduntan emphasized. "The government must create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive, which includes honoring financial obligations. The overdue bills owed by ministries, departments, and agencies amount to N100 billion, a longstanding issue that demands immediate attention and resolution."

Oduntan urged transparency and proactive measures to address the systemic challenges within the energy sector, emphasizing the importance of factual dialogue and collaborative problem-solving to ensure sustainable energy access for all Nigerians.