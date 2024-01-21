Nigerian Government Moves to Safeguard Jabi Lake's Eco-Hydrological Values

Recent developments from the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation in Nigeria have highlighted an intensified effort to protect and restore the eco-hydrological value of Jabi Lake. The Minister of State for Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello Muhammad Goronyo, has pledged his commitment towards working with key stakeholders to halt unauthorized activities around the lake.

Preserving Ecosystem Health and Water Resources

The minister emphasized the urgency of stopping the encroachment and vandalism that have been plaguing the lake. He stated that the preservation of Jabi Lake is crucial not only for the future water supply, but also for maintaining its role as a stronghold for biodiversity. The lake, recognized for its importance to migratory birds, is a critical component of the region's environmental integrity.

Addressing Threats and Building Capacity

E.A. Adanu, the Chairman of the Regional Center for Integrated River Basin Management (RC-IRBM), also underscored the necessity of addressing the threats facing Jabi Lake. He echoed the minister's sentiments on the damaging effects of unauthorized activities and urbanization.

Sani Dauda Ahmed, a representative from the RC-IRBM Project Desk Office, updated stakeholders on the ongoing efforts in research and capacity building in eco-hydrology and integrated water management. Ahmed highlighted that the increasing pace of urbanization and socio-economic activities poses an escalating threat to the lake's ecosystem.

The Eco-Hydrology Strategy

As part of the response to these challenges, the Eco-hydrology (EH) strategy has been adopted. This approach, supported by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), marries social, ecological, and hydrological research to create effective water management policies. The strategy aims to manage water resources, protect the water reserve of Jabi Lake, and maintain the ecosystem's health.

Interestingly, Jabi Lake has earned the distinction of being Nigeria's first EH demonstration site. This provides a unique opportunity for it to serve as a platform for knowledge sharing among water resource stakeholders as they navigate the complexities of preserving not just Jabi Lake, but other such vital water bodies across the country.