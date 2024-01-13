en English
Human Rights

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:23 am EST
Nigerian Female Soldier Accuses Senior Officers of Abuse and Misconduct

History is being rewritten in Nigeria’s military as Ruth Ogunleye, a female personnel, raises her voice against alleged abuse and misconduct by her senior officers. The accused include Col. IB Abdulkareem, Col. GS Ogor, and Brig. Gen. IB Solebo. However, it is Col. Abdulkareem who stands at the epicenter of her allegations.

Ruth Ogunleye’s Allegations

Ogunleye’s accusations are grave and disturbing. She alleges that Col. Abdulkareem’s repeated sexual advances, forced medication, eviction from her residence, and wrongful confinement in a psychiatric hospital have been her constant companions within the Nigerian Army. The personnel attributes her denied promotion courses, frozen salary for a year, and threats of dismissal to her refusal to succumb to Abdulkareem’s advances.

She further claims that she has been physically attacked and injected with unknown substances by soldiers on Abdulkareem’s orders. These incidents, she alleges, were recorded by other senior officers. Her father’s attempt to intervene was met with a shocking demand from Col. Abdulkareem; he asked that Ogunleye ‘sleep with’ him.

Public Appeal and Army’s Response

Taking her battle to the public court, Ogunleye has shared her story on social media platform TikTok, appealing for public support amidst fears of arrest and retaliation. In response, the Nigerian Army has pledged to investigate the matter.

However, Maj. Gen. Nwachukwu Onyema, the Director of Army Public Relations, criticized Ogunleye for not following proper procedures to seek redress. His statement, though, does little to assuage public concerns about the alleged misconduct within the Nigerian Army.

The Broader Issue

Unfortunately, Ogunleye’s case is not an isolated incident. Other instances of maltreatment and assault have been reported within the Nigerian Army. Renowned human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong has also filed a petition regarding the torture of police officer ASP Edet Inyang by Army personnel.

All these instances present a disturbing portrait of an institution that should be a beacon of discipline and respect. It remains to be seen how the Nigerian Army handles these allegations and whether justice will be served.Ruth Ogunleye and others like her, await answers.

0
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

