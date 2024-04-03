Nigerian Exchange Witnesses 13.81% Decline in Transactions Post-Easter Break

Following a two-day Easter break, trading activities on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) experienced a notable decline of 13.81 percent on Tuesday, reflecting subdued investor sentiment.

Market data revealed a decrease in trade turnover compared to the previous session, with 545.49 million shares valued at N14.61 billion exchanged in 12,747 deals. This represents a drop from the 623.08 million shares valued at N16.95 billion traded in 10,257 deals on the previous trading day.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) emerged as the top performer in both volume and value, with 84.65 million shares traded worth N4.48 billion. Access Corporation followed closely, selling 68.89 million shares valued at N1.73 billion, while United Bank of Africa (UBA) recorded 65.49 million shares worth N1.83 billion in transactions.

As a result of the subdued trading activity, the market capitalization declined by N25 billion or 0.04 percent to close at N59.095 trillion, compared to the previous close of N59.120 trillion. Similarly, the All-Share Index dropped by 0.04 percent or 44 points to settle at 104,518.14, compared to 104,562.06 posted in the previous session.

The Year-To-Date (YTD) return slipped to 39.78 percent, reflecting the subdued market performance. Losses in the shares of FBN Holdings, Stanbic IBTC, Transnational Corporation, and Julius Berger, among other top losers, contributed to the market's downward trajectory.

Despite the overall decline, market breadth closed positive with 23 gainers and 17 losers on the exchange floor. May and Baker Nigeria Plc led the gainers' table with a 10 percent increase to close at N6.05, followed by Ikeja Hotel gaining 9.95 percent to close at N7.07 per share.

Conversely, UAC of Nigeria Plc led the losers' table with a 9.82 percent decline to close at N12.40, followed by Julius Berger with a 9.17 percent drop to close at N59.95 per share.

Overall, the trading session reflected a cautious sentiment among investors, with notable fluctuations in stock prices across various sectors of the market.