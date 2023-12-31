en English
Interviews

Nigerian Entertainers Reflect on 2023 and Look Ahead to 2024

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:07 pm EST
Nigerian Entertainers Reflect on 2023 and Look Ahead to 2024

As the world bids farewell to 2023, Nigerian entertainers are reflecting on the past year – a year tinged with both challenges and victories – while holding a collective breath for what 2024 might bring. From chart-topping music to international recognitions, the year has been a rollercoaster ride for these celebrities, with societal issues and personal experiences carved deep into their narratives.

Nigerian Entertainers: Juxtaposing Success and Societal Issues

The year 2023 was a landmark period for Nigerian entertainers. Notable figures like Tems and Tiwa Savage made history on the global stage, with Tems taking home her first Grammy award for the Best Melodic Rap Performance and Tiwa Savage performing at the coronation of British monarch Prince Charles III. Yet, beneath these glittering successes, the entertainers grappled with societal issues, their narratives intertwined with the nation’s broader struggle.

Charitable Efforts Amid Escalating Violence and Living Costs

One unnamed entertainer made a significant impact beyond the music scene, regularly providing support to individuals detained by the Indigenous People of Biafra. Notwithstanding the gifts and accolades, this individual prioritized giving back to the community, expressing concern over the national budget’s failure to support the poor amidst escalating violence and living costs.

Zaaki Azzay: Reflecting on the Past, Looking Ahead to the Future

Another entertainer, Zaaki Azzay, took a moment to reflect on the tense general elections of 2023, expressing relief that Nigeria navigated the potential crises and achieved a peaceful leadership transition. Azzay, now looking ahead to 2024, is optimistic about completing various projects and reviving his music career, with plans to release an Extended Play album. Both entertainers emphasized the need to cut costs due to economic challenges, Azzay planning to reduce personal spending and focusing on improvement in information technology.

Entertainers’ Expectations for 2024

As we step into 2024, Nigerian entertainers are hopeful and ambitious, with plans to collaborate with other artists, share lessons learned about trust, and the influence of money on people’s behavior. Their narratives, deeply intertwined with their nation’s pulse, offer a microcosm of Nigeria’s broader expectations for the coming year – economic stability, tackling insecurity, and alleviating the suffering of low-income earners.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

